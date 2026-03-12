Elfin Agro IPO to list on BSE SME today
Elfin Agro India's IPO is scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on Thursday, March 12, 2026.
Pre-listing gray market premium was ₹0, indicating a likely flat debut; the actual listing price on debut is not reported.
The company raised ₹25 crore by offering 53.25 lakh shares, and its pre-IPO valuation was ₹91 crore.
Elfin Agro makes and trades wheat products
Incorporation year not stated in the source; it operates manufacturing units in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.
Elfin Agro makes wheat products like chakki atta and maida, plus mustard oil under brands Shiv Nandi and Shri Shyam Bhog.
They also trade grains and edible oils, supplying eight states along with Delhi and Chandigarh.
Financials and details of the offer
The IPO ran from March 5-9 with a minimum investment of ₹1.41 lakh for retail buyers (lot size: 3,000 shares).
For the nine months ended December 2025, Elfin Agro reported revenue of ₹117.7 crore and profit after tax of ₹3.98 crore.
Funds raised will go toward working capital and general business needs.