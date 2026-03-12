Elfin Agro IPO to list on BSE SME today

Elfin Agro makes and trades wheat products

Incorporation year not stated in the source; it operates manufacturing units in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

Elfin Agro makes wheat products like chakki atta and maida, plus mustard oil under brands Shiv Nandi and Shri Shyam Bhog.

They also trade grains and edible oils, supplying eight states along with Delhi and Chandigarh.