Elon Musk purchases ticket for Virgin Galactic flight to space

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 11:41 pm

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk buys a ticket for Virgin Galactic’s spaceflight

Did you think that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson are at odds with each other just because they run rival space exploration companies? Well, to prove you wrong and enjoy some time in zero-g, Musk has bought a Virgin Galactic ticket. Branson also told The Sunday Times that he might fly on a SpaceX vessel "one day". Here's more.

Intended effect

Virgin Galactic's tickets to space cost $250,000/person

It appears that Virgin Galactic's successful trip to the edge of space had the intended effect on bookings for the company's commercial spaceflights. According to The Wall Street Journal, a Virgin Galactic spokesperson confirmed that Musk has bought a ticket for a ride to space, although his spot on the waiting list wasn't revealed. The company is reportedly selling tickets for $250,000 each.

Center of attention

Branson and Musk's companies aren't direct rivals

So far, Virgin Galactic has racked up $80 million in sales and deposits for tickets to space. Although Musk's spaceflight with Virgin Galactic is likely to be the center of attention when it happens, it isn't a surprise. Firstly, Musk tweeted that he'd go out to Spaceport America to see Branson and wish him the best. Secondly, SpaceX and Branson's company aren't direct competitors.

Twitter Post

Musk's tweet expressing interest to meet Branson before space flight

Details

Virgin Galactic plans suborbital trips, SpaceX will do lunar flybys

Engadget rightly observed that Branson's company caters to those who would be satisfied with suborbital spaceflight while SpaceX's idea of space tourism is lunar flybys. Moreover, Virgin Galactic's subsidiary responsible for satellite launches, Virgin Orbit, serves outfits that can't justify expensive conventional rockets. On the contrary, SpaceX's now-perfected reusable rockets launch costlier payloads. So, the two billionaire's businesses don't overlap entirely.

Mudslinging

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin doesn't seem to share the sentiment

True to his word, Musk did meet Branson at Spaceport America prior to the Unity 22 launch. Branson tweeted a picture with Musk and called him "a friend". Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos-led Blue Origin did wish Branson a safe flight but also proceeded to dispute Virgin Galactic's claims. Blue Origin's tweets claimed that Branson and team would just touch the edge of space.

Twitter Post

Branson shares pre-flight picture with Musk