Business

Donald Trump returns to Twitter after Elon Musk's 'favorable poll'

Donald Trump returns to Twitter after Elon Musk's 'favorable poll'

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 20, 2022, 10:48 am 3 min read

Trump's account was banned in January 2021

The wheels of change are already turning at the microblogging platform Twitter. The company's new owner, Elon Musk, has reinstated the account of former US President Donald Trump, who was banned from the service on charges of inciting violence. Besides Trump, banned conservative voices like Babylon Bee and Jordan Peterson also made their way back to the platform recently.

Context Why does this story matter?

For years, Twitter has faced accusations of bias against conservative voices. Well, not anymore.

In the Musk era, all parties seem to be treated equally. However, the public's reaction to the return of a controversial figure like Trump remains to be seen.

Twitter also has other issues on its plate, like the retrenchment of thousands of employees.

Decision Musk took the decision on basis of a poll

Elon Musk conducted a Twitter poll on Saturday, which said, "Reinstate former President Trump." Around 51.8% voted in favor of reinstatement, while the rest were opposed. Once the results were out, Musk put out a statement saying, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." The phrase Vox Populi, Vox Dei means "voice of people is the voice of god."

Twitter Post Take a look at the poll

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

History Why was Trump banned from Twitter?

Trump's tenure as the US president was marked with prolific yet controversial tweets. In January 2021, he was banned for allegedly encouraging rioters to storm the US Capitol with a series of tweets. Twitter claimed that his account was removed due to the "risk of further incitement of violence." Trump challenged the decision in court, but the judiciary refused to hear his claims.

Policy Musk is not a fan of permanent bans

At Twitter, a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints" decides on account reinstatement. This council probably intervened on Trump's behalf. Notably, this decision doesn't come as a surprise. In 2021, Musk said banning Trump was a mistake, adding he and Jack Dorsey (ex-Twitter CEO) were on the same page as far as "permanent bans" are concerned. A win for sane voices, indeed.

Usage Trump prefers using Truth Social to Twitter

Trump, however, is unlikely to return to Twitter in the near future. When asked whether he was planning a re-entry, he said, "I don't see any reason for it." On Saturday, he said he would continue to use the Truth Social app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group. Trump claims it has better user engagement than Twitter and is doing "phenomenally well."