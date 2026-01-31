Elon Musk's xAI vs OpenAI: US judge tentatively dismisses case Business Jan 31, 2026

Elon Musk's xAI accused OpenAI of hiring away its staff to swipe the Grok AI source code, deployment methodologies and other proprietary technology, claiming former employees had downloaded or transferred the code—alleging, for example, that Xuechen Li downloaded the codebase and allegedly uploaded it to a personal cloud account, and that Jimmy Fraiture airdropped materials to personal devices.

But OpenAI pushed back, saying xAI didn't show enough proof under trade secret law—and now a US judge is signaling that the case might not stick.