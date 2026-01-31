Elon Musk's xAI vs OpenAI: US judge tentatively dismisses case
Elon Musk's xAI accused OpenAI of hiring away its staff to swipe the Grok AI source code, deployment methodologies and other proprietary technology, claiming former employees had downloaded or transferred the code—alleging, for example, that Xuechen Li downloaded the codebase and allegedly uploaded it to a personal cloud account, and that Jimmy Fraiture airdropped materials to personal devices.
But OpenAI pushed back, saying xAI didn't show enough proof under trade secret law—and now a US judge is signaling that the case might not stick.
Lawsuit part of Musk's ongoing legal battle with OpenAI, Microsoft
On January 30, a San Francisco judge tentatively agreed with OpenAI's request to dismiss, finding that xAI did not plausibly allege OpenAI acquired or used its trade secrets.
The alleged staff poaching also didn't seem driven by anti-competitive motives.
This lawsuit is just one part of Musk's ongoing $134.5 billion legal battle with OpenAI and Microsoft, with another big trial set for April 2026.