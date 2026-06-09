Embraer eyes IAF contract with C-390 Millennium ahead of RFP

Embraer partnerships with Mahindra and Adani

To boost its chances, Embraer has teamed up with Mahindra Group for possible local manufacturing and maintenance if it wins the deal.

It's also working with Adani Defence & Aerospace on a jet assembly line in Gujarat.

With nearly 50 Embraer aircraft already flying in India, including IAF's Legacy 600 and Netra, Eve is also exploring electric flight projects here, showing it wants to stick around for the long haul.