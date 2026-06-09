Embraer eyes IAF contract with C-390 Millennium ahead of RFP
Business
Brazilian aerospace company Embraer is hoping to supply its C-390 Millennium transport planes to the Indian Air Force (IAF), with an RFP expected later this year.
The C-390 will compete with Lockheed Martin's popular C-130 Hercules, and Embraer sees India as a big part of its global plans.
Embraer partnerships with Mahindra and Adani
To boost its chances, Embraer has teamed up with Mahindra Group for possible local manufacturing and maintenance if it wins the deal.
It's also working with Adani Defence & Aerospace on a jet assembly line in Gujarat.
With nearly 50 Embraer aircraft already flying in India, including IAF's Legacy 600 and Netra, Eve is also exploring electric flight projects here, showing it wants to stick around for the long haul.