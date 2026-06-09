Enforcement Directorate questions Zepto founders before IPO, Zepto warns investors Business Jun 09, 2026

Zepto's founders, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, were called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as the company gears up for its big IPO.

The ED wanted details about Zepto's foreign investments, shareholding, finances, and business setup.

Both founders showed up several times in April and May, submitted the information and documents sought by the ED, along with additional details, and clarified how Zepto operates.

So far, there has been no further word from the ED, but Zepto cautioned investors that it cannot assure there will be no future inquiries, investigations, legal proceedings or penalties arising from the matter.