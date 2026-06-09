Enforcement Directorate questions Zepto founders before IPO, Zepto warns investors
Zepto's founders, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, were called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as the company gears up for its big IPO.
The ED wanted details about Zepto's foreign investments, shareholding, finances, and business setup.
Both founders showed up several times in April and May, submitted the information and documents sought by the ED, along with additional details, and clarified how Zepto operates.
So far, there has been no further word from the ED, but Zepto cautioned investors that it cannot assure there will be no future inquiries, investigations, legal proceedings or penalties arising from the matter.
Zepto targets ₹8,010 cr IPO
Zepto is aiming to raise ₹8,010 crore through its IPO.
The company's latest numbers are impressive: revenue more than doubled to ₹24,164 crore in FY26 from last year's ₹11,109 crore. Losses have shrunk too, down to ₹1,248.6 crore, with a huge 75% jump in Q4 revenue alone.
Founded just five years ago in 2021, Zepto has become a major player in India's quick commerce scene alongside Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.
This IPO could give them an even bigger boost as competition heats up.