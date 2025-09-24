EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: 30% subscribed on day 1
EPack Prefab Technologies just launched its ₹504 crore IPO, and on day one, it was 30% subscribed.
Out of 1.77 crore shares up for grabs, bids came in for about 53 lakh shares.
Most interest came from big institutional investors (46%), with retail investors making up 29% and non-institutional folks at 12%.
What does EPack Prefab do?
Started back in 1999, EPack Prefab works in two main areas: pre-engineered steel buildings (think warehouses or industrial spaces) and expanded polystyrene (EPS) packaging.
They handle everything from design to installation for buildings across different sectors, and they hold about an 8% share of India's EPS packaging market.
The company has an order book of over ₹916 crore in its prefab business.
IPO details
The IPO is priced between ₹194-₹204 per share and closes on September 26, with listing expected on October 1, 2024.
Anchor investors have already put in ₹151 crore before the public launch.
Funds raised will go toward expanding capacity—like a new plant in Ghiloth and expansion of the existing facility in Mambattu—plus paying off some debt and other business needs.