EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: 30% subscribed on day 1

Started back in 1999, EPack Prefab works in two main areas: pre-engineered steel buildings (think warehouses or industrial spaces) and expanded polystyrene (EPS) packaging. They handle everything from design to installation for buildings across different sectors, and they hold about an 8% share of India's EPS packaging market. The company has an order book of over ₹916 crore in its prefab business.

IPO details

The IPO is priced between ₹194-₹204 per share and closes on September 26, with listing expected on October 1, 2024.

Anchor investors have already put in ₹151 crore before the public launch.

Funds raised will go toward expanding capacity—like a new plant in Ghiloth and expansion of the existing facility in Mambattu—plus paying off some debt and other business needs.