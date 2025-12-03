Next Article
Eric Trump's crypto firm tanks as crypto market slumps
Business
Eric Trump's American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC) just took a major hit—its share price dropped from $2.39 to $1.90 in less than 30 minutes on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.
This sharp fall is part of the ongoing "crypto winter," with Bitcoin itself down over 30% since October.
Big losses for ABTC and the Trump family
ABTC shares have crashed 78% from their September peak of $9.31, leading to multiple trading halts.
The slump has also hit other Trump family crypto projects and shaved about $1 billion off their net worth since September.
Still, Eric Trump is staying upbeat, calling this downturn a "great buying opportunity."