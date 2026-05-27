EU governments approve legislation cutting import taxes on US goods

Scotland 2025 deal sparked Trump ultimatum

This all started with a 2025 agreement at a golf resort in Scotland, where the EU promised to drop tariffs on US industrial goods and open up more for American farmers and fishers.

In exchange, the US put a 15% tariff on most EU exports.

But after months of delays, Trump warned he would hike tariffs even more if the EU did not act by July 4, 2026, so this approval is basically the EU trying to keep things cool before it gets messy.