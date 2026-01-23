EU hits pause (again) on massive trade countermeasures against US

Why this matters & what's next

These countermeasures were prepared in the first half of last year when the EU was negotiating a trade deal with the United States, and were seen as a handy tool if US President Donald Trump followed through on tariff threats.

Now, EU spokesperson Olof Gill says they'll stay suspended for now, but "if we need them at any point in the future, they can be unsuspended."

Basically: things are calm for now, but the EU is keeping its options open if trade tensions return.