European stocks hold steady as defensive sectors shine

Investors are feeling upbeat about Europe 's future—74% expect growth to pick up, mainly because of German stimulus plans, according to Bank of America. This new optimism is shifting attention back to European markets after a stretch of underperformance.

Insurance and healthcare stocks lead the way

Insurance and healthcare stocks led the way, while miners and industrials lagged behind.

The UK's FTSE 100 got a small boost from a weaker pound as unemployment hit its highest in nearly five years.

Notably, Aroundtown SA jumped 5.6% after a positive call from Viceroy, but Antofagasta slid nearly 5% on weak earnings.