European stocks hold steady as defensive sectors shine
European stocks barely budged on Monday, thanks to quiet trading during the US long weekend and Lunar New Year.
But while most markets stood still, defensive sectors like real estate and utilities quietly outperformed, offering a safe spot amid worries about US tech and AI shakeups.
Investors expect German stimulus plans to boost growth
Investors are feeling upbeat about Europe's future—74% expect growth to pick up, mainly because of German stimulus plans, according to Bank of America.
This new optimism is shifting attention back to European markets after a stretch of underperformance.
Insurance and healthcare stocks lead the way
Insurance and healthcare stocks led the way, while miners and industrials lagged behind.
The UK's FTSE 100 got a small boost from a weaker pound as unemployment hit its highest in nearly five years.
Notably, Aroundtown SA jumped 5.6% after a positive call from Viceroy, but Antofagasta slid nearly 5% on weak earnings.