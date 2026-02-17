European stocks hold steady as Russia-Ukraine talks loom
Business
European stocks held steady on Tuesday, with most sectors in the green.
The mood was cautious but upbeat as investors watched US-Iran nuclear talks and upcoming Ukraine-Russia peace discussions.
Worries about AI shaking up old-school businesses have also faded a bit, helping keep things stable.
InterContincal Hotels Group sees boost after beating revenue expectations
Defense shares slipped 1.2% as hopes for less global tension grew.
Meanwhile, InterContinental Hotels Group got a 1.1% boost after beating revenue expectations, but mining company Antofagasta dropped 3.2%—even with strong profits—thanks to weaker copper prices.