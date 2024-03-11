Next Article

TikTok's operations in US are endangered because of an upcoming law

Ex-CEO of Activision Blizzard is considering buying TikTok

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 12:15 pm Mar 11, 202412:15 pm

What's the story Bobby Kotick, the ex-CEO of Activision Blizzard, is reportedly considering buying TikTok as a new US bill could ban the app or force its sale. The Wall Street Journal reported that Kotick has shared this idea with potential partners, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. He also talked about it with ByteDance Executive Chair Zhang Yiming. ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok. If the video-sharing platform gets sold, it could be worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Troubles for TikTok

TikTok's future amid new US legislation

TikTok's future is uncertain ever since US lawmakers introduced the "Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act" last week. If passed, ByteDance would need to sell the app within six months or face a ban from US app stores. TikTok has called on its millions of US users to show support and urge the government to reverse the law. US President Joe Biden has supported TikTok's ban. "If they pass it (new law), I'll sign it," he said.

Controversy surrounding Kotick

Kotick's controversial tenure at Activision Blizzard

Kotick was at the helm of Activision for over three decades but left amid controversy. In a 2021 lawsuit settled last year, the company faced accusations of promoting sexual harassment and gender discrimination under his leadership, described as a "pervasive frat boy workplace culture." The Wall Street Journal also reported that Kotick knew about misconduct and assault allegations but failed to properly disclose them to the board. Activision Blizzard labeled the report "misleading."