Execs say AI's impact on jobs, productivity is negligible

Most execs spend just about 1.5 hours a week using AI tools, and a quarter don't use them at all at work. Still, companies are pretty optimistic: they expect small bumps in productivity (1.4%) and output (0.8%) over the next three years thanks to AI.

Plans to increase AI use

Even with little impact so far, businesses aren't backing down—75% plan to bring more AI into their workflow soon.

But another survey by PwC shows more than half of leaders haven't seen extra profits or savings from their investments yet, highlighting how tricky it is to turn all that hype into real results.