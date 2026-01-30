Explainer: India, EU seal historic free trade agreement
India and the European Union just sealed a major free trade agreement, announced on January 27.
This deal will scrap most tariffs on goods traded between the two regions, making it easier—and cheaper—for products to move back and forth.
It's a big moment for both sides, opening doors for more business and deeper economic ties.
What does the FTA mean for India?
With this FTA, Indian exports like clothes, jewelry, tea, and coffee will get easier access to Europe's massive market of 450 million people.
The agreement also makes it simpler for professionals—especially in tech, research, and education—to work across borders.
Plus, there's new support for collaboration in AI and clean technology.
For young people eyeing global careers or startups hoping to go international, this could mean more opportunities than ever before.