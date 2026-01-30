Explainer: India, EU seal historic free trade agreement

What does the FTA mean for India?

With this FTA, Indian exports like clothes, jewelry, tea, and coffee will get easier access to Europe's massive market of 450 million people.

The agreement also makes it simpler for professionals—especially in tech, research, and education—to work across borders.

Plus, there's new support for collaboration in AI and clean technology.

For young people eyeing global careers or startups hoping to go international, this could mean more opportunities than ever before.