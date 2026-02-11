Explainer: India's private space sector in 2026
India's private space scene is booming—there were just one startup in 2014, but now there are over 400.
Backed by more than $500 million in investments and a ₹1,000-crore government fund announced in 2024, the sector's momentum is hard to miss.
Skyroot Aerospace
Skyroot Aerospace performed a suborbital flight of its Vikram-S on 18 November 2022, reaching an apogee of about 88.8-89.5km.
Their new Vikram-I is an upcoming orbital launcher.
Agnikul Cosmos
Agnikul Cosmos grabbed attention with a launch in May 2024.
This kind of innovation is making launches faster and more affordable.
Government support
The government is helping out too—transferring SSLV tech to HAL, letting private payloads hitch rides on PSLV missions, and offering state incentives.
All this support means even more opportunities for young innovators to get involved.