Explainer: Why oil prices are soaring and why it matters
Oil prices are spiking (Brent crude was trading near $100 a barrel in mid-March 2026) because the U.S.-Iran conflict has basically shut down the Strait of Hormuz.
This narrow waterway moves about 20% of all global oil and LNG, so its closure is a big deal.
Right now, hundreds of ships (including many tankers) are anchored and waiting.
Impact on global economy
With mines, drones, and missiles making the strait too risky to cross (the UK even issued warnings), shipping has stalled.
That's sent European gas prices up sharply, while Asian countries like China and India are scrambling for supplies.
Even everyday stuff like plastics and fuel is getting pricier as supply chains get squeezed.
If you're wondering why energy costs might jump soon, this crisis is at the heart of it.