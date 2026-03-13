Explainer: Why oil prices are soaring and why it matters

Impact on global economy

With mines, drones, and missiles making the strait too risky to cross (the UK even issued warnings), shipping has stalled.

That's sent European gas prices up sharply, while Asian countries like China and India are scrambling for supplies.

Even everyday stuff like plastics and fuel is getting pricier as supply chains get squeezed.

If you're wondering why energy costs might jump soon, this crisis is at the heart of it.