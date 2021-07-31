Facebook and Google mandate employee vaccination before returning to offices

Employers around the world have taken the onus to vaccinate their employees against the contagious COVID-19 disease. In the US, tech giants such as Google and Facebook also had plans to reopen office spaces. In a recent development, Google and Facebook announced that all employees would mandatorily need to be vaccinated against coronavirus before they can return to offices. Here are more details.

Google defers office reopening to enforce vaccination mandate

In a letter sent to Google and Alphabet staff, CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned that all company employees would need to be vaccinated before they can return to work onsite. To give employees more time to get vaccinated, the company is extending its work-from-home policy through October 18. Exceptions are in place for those who can't get vaccinated due to "medical or other protected reasons."

Facebook's vaccination mandate implementation depends on local conditions, regulations

Facebook followed suit with a similar policy. TechCrunch reported that the social media giant's VP of People Lori Goler penned a policy saying, "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our US campuses to be vaccinated". Goler added that the policy's implementation would depend on local conditions and regulations.

Facebook also outlined process for those who can't get vaccinated

Facebook also has a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for various reasons. The company said it is evaluating its approach in other regions as the situation evolves. The letter reiterated Facebook's commitment to employee health. Voicing a similar sentiment, Pichai said, "Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Facebook didn't extend work-from-home for employees for getting jabbed

Unlike Google, Facebook's policy hasn't adjusted timelines for employees' return to offices. The company plans to resume work with half its staff in September and full strength by October. Last week, a Facebook spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal, "Expert guidelines state that vaccines are highly effective at preventing variants of COVID-19, including the Delta variant. Our timelines to reopen offices haven't changed."

Big Tech could influence other employers to encourage employee vaccinations

Big Tech companies' vaccine mandate might push other employers to enforce similar policies. However, companies like Amazon and Apple haven't enforced a vaccine mandate. The former requires unvaccinated employees to wear masks while masks are optional for fully vaccinated employees. In a note to employees, Microsoft said it won't mandate employee vaccination for returning to office but senior executives recommended employees get jabbed.