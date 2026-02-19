Fed holds off on interest rate cuts for now

Some Fed officials divided on next steps

There's some debate among Fed officials about what comes next.

A few are open to lowering rates if inflation keeps cooling, while others think it's smarter to wait longer.

Some even want future statements to leave room for either a rate cut or a hike, depending on where inflation goes compared to their 2% goal.

Most of the officials agreed that the Fed's key rate is close to a level that neither stimulates nor restrains the economy.