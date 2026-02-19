Fed holds off on interest rate cuts for now
The Federal Reserve is holding off on cutting interest rates for now, saying they want to see inflation drop further first.
According to the January meeting minutes (released today), most members feel the job market is steadying—even after last year's rise in unemployment—and have decided to keep rates at 3.6% for the time being.
Some Fed officials divided on next steps
There's some debate among Fed officials about what comes next.
A few are open to lowering rates if inflation keeps cooling, while others think it's smarter to wait longer.
Some even want future statements to leave room for either a rate cut or a hike, depending on where inflation goes compared to their 2% goal.
Most of the officials agreed that the Fed's key rate is close to a level that neither stimulates nor restrains the economy.