Fed meeting notes show 2 governors wanted small rate cut

Fed discusses AI's potential impact on inflation

Fed officials are divided on whether to lower rates again soon: some want more cuts if inflation stays chill, while others argued policy should remain restrictive "for some time" until there is clearer evidence that disinflation is firmly back on track.

All this matters because it shapes borrowing costs and the economy, especially as Jerome Powell's term wraps up in May.

Plus, the Fed is now openly talking about how AI could help control inflation by boosting productivity—though they're also wary of tech bubbles and market risks.