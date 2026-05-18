Federal jury sides with Sam Altman and Greg Brockman

Elon Musk sought $134B from OpenAI

The three-week trial featured big names like Musk, Altman, Brockman, and Microsoft's Satya Nadella.

Musk sought $134 billion to be redistributed from OpenAI's for-profit arm to its non-profit, asked that OpenAI go back to being nonprofit, and even called for its leaders to step down.

The case also revealed behind-the-scenes conflicts at OpenAI since Musk left in 2018, showing how messy things got as the company shifted toward making money.