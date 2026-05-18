Federal jury sides with Sam Altman and Greg Brockman
A federal jury just ruled in favor of Sam Altman and OpenAI President Greg Brockman, after Elon Musk sued them for turning OpenAI into a for-profit company.
Musk said this broke their original agreements and breached their alleged charitable trust and unjust enrichment, but the jury did not agree.
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said she will stick with the jury's decision.
Elon Musk sought $134B from OpenAI
The three-week trial featured big names like Musk, Altman, Brockman, and Microsoft's Satya Nadella.
Musk sought $134 billion to be redistributed from OpenAI's for-profit arm to its non-profit, asked that OpenAI go back to being nonprofit, and even called for its leaders to step down.
The case also revealed behind-the-scenes conflicts at OpenAI since Musk left in 2018, showing how messy things got as the company shifted toward making money.