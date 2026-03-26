Fino Payments Bank clarifies probe not about GST compliance
Business
Rishi Gupta, of Fino Payments Bank, just got bail on March 26 after being caught up in an ongoing investigation into program managers at several banks.
Fino wants everyone to know this probe is not about its GST compliance.
Shares jump nearly 10% on March 25
The bank says it is business as usual: operations are running smoothly, with deposits and referral assets still growing. It is focused on serving customers without any hiccups.
Investors seem confident too: on March 25, shares jumped nearly 10% to ₹123.70 on the NSE.