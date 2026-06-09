Flipkart and Meta let creators tag Flipkart and Myntra products
Business
Flipkart and Meta are teaming up to let creators tag Flipkart and Myntra products directly in their Facebook posts and Reels, so users can discover and purchase products within the content experience.
The rollout begins on Facebook now, with Instagram integration coming soon.
Creators can earn commissions
Creators (especially micro and nano ones) can earn commissions by recommending products in their content.
For brands, this means more visibility as they reach shoppers through authentic creator posts, making it easier to connect with younger audiences who love social shopping.