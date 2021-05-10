Flipkart 'Flagship Fest' sale: Massive discounts on premium smartphones

Flipkart has kicked-off its 'Flagship Fest' sale in India with attractive deals and offers on premium smartphones. As part of the sale, which will end on May 14, the e-commerce giant is offering 10% instant discount on Citi Bank cards and an additional Rs. 500 off on EMI transactions with Citi Bank cards on orders above Rs. 20,000. Here are more details.

Phone #1

Realme X50 Pro 5G

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is available at Rs. 24,999 (MRP: Rs. 41,999). It features a pill-shaped cut-out, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a 90Hz, 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen. Under the hood, the handset draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information

It has dual cameras on the front

Realme X50 Pro 5G offers quad rear cameras, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) and an 8MP (f/2.2) dual-lens module.

Phone #2

Vivo X60 5G

Vivo X60 5G (12GB/256GB) can be bought at Rs. 41,990 as against its MRP of Rs. 46,990. It sports a punch-hole design and a 120Hz, 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner. The device runs on a Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information

It has a 48MP main camera

The Vivo X60 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto snapper. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Phone #3

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini is up for grabs at Rs. 61,900 (MRP: Rs. 69,900), including Rs. 6,000 off with HDFC Bank cards. It comes with an IP68-rated body and a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) XDR OLED display with Face ID feature. The smartphone is fueled by an A14 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 2,227mAh battery.

Information

It offers a 12MP selfie camera

The iPhone 12 mini packs a dual rear camera module, including a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front camera.

Phone #4

ASUS ROG Phone 5

ASUS ROG Phone 5 is listed at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 55,999) along with additional Citi Bank offers. It has a 144Hz, 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) AMOLED screen and an RGB light panel on the rear. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information

It boasts of a 64MP main camera

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is equipped with a triple rear camera system, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro snapper. Up front, there is a 24MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.