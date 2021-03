Flipkart kicks off 'Smartphone Carnival' sale: Check best deals

Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens are available.