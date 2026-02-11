FM Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2026-27

Focus on infrastructure, healthcare, and state support

This budget means more investment in things that impact daily life and future jobs: record capital spending (₹12.2 lakh crore), seven new high-speed rail corridors, and big upgrades to waterways and freight routes.

There's also a push for better healthcare with five regional medical hubs, support for small businesses through a ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund, and more funds flowing to states for local development.

If you're thinking about career opportunities or just want smoother travel and better public services down the line, these moves are worth watching!