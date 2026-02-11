FM Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2026-27
India just rolled out its Union Budget for 2026-27, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a total spend of ₹53.47 lakh crore—up 7.7% from the current fiscal (ending March 31, 2026).
The focus is on ramping up infrastructure, boosting tax collections, and keeping the fiscal deficit in check at 4.3% of GDP.
Focus on infrastructure, healthcare, and state support
This budget means more investment in things that impact daily life and future jobs: record capital spending (₹12.2 lakh crore), seven new high-speed rail corridors, and big upgrades to waterways and freight routes.
There's also a push for better healthcare with five regional medical hubs, support for small businesses through a ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund, and more funds flowing to states for local development.
If you're thinking about career opportunities or just want smoother travel and better public services down the line, these moves are worth watching!