Ford proposes radical new way for Chinese carmakers to enter
Ford's CEO Jim Farley just met with Trump administration officials to suggest a new way for Chinese automakers to enter the US.
The idea? US companies would keep control through joint ventures, require local manufacturing, and share profits and tech with Chinese partners such as BYD or Geely.
Farley raised the idea informally at the Detroit Auto Show last month.
This move flips China's old playbook on foreign car partnerships and could shake up how cars are made and sold here.
Ford has held talks about potentially teaming up with Geely in Spain and about sourcing batteries from BYD and CATL.
Meanwhile, Canada has agreed to allow 49,000 Chinese EVs this year under a similar deal.
With Geely eyeing production at Volvo's South Carolina plant—and brands like BYD and NIO pushing tech boundaries—this could mean more affordable, innovative EVs for everyone... but also stiffer competition for US automakers.