Foreign investors withdraw over $1.23 billion from India debt market
Business
Foreign investors have taken out more than $1.23 billion from India's debt market since the start of April, putting it on track for the biggest monthly exit in a year.
This comes on top of a $977 million outflow in March, as global uncertainty and currency worries make investors cautious.
India US bond yield gap narrows
The gap between Indian and US government bond returns has shrunk, making Indian bonds less tempting for global investors.
On top of that, rupee ups and downs, trade jitters, and rising oil prices are adding to the stress.
The Reserve Bank of India is also worried about inflation at home, so experts think foreign money will stay away until things feel more stable.