Foreign inflows: ₹14,159 crore in just 1 week

Equities saw strong action all week—Tuesday alone got ₹3,698 crore, and Monday and Thursday weren't far behind.

On the flip side, hybrid instruments actually lost money (down by ₹1,147 crore), mostly from a big pullout on Monday.

Experts say this surge is thanks to better vibes after India-US trade talks—but some caution remains about what's next for February.