Foreign inflows: ₹14,159 crore in just 1 week
Business
Last week, foreign investors brought in a huge ₹14,159 crore to Indian markets—most of it going straight into stocks.
Tuesday was especially busy, with the single biggest inflow of ₹4,069 crore across all types of investments.
Equities saw strong action all week
Equities saw strong action all week—Tuesday alone got ₹3,698 crore, and Monday and Thursday weren't far behind.
On the flip side, hybrid instruments actually lost money (down by ₹1,147 crore), mostly from a big pullout on Monday.
Experts say this surge is thanks to better vibes after India-US trade talks—but some caution remains about what's next for February.