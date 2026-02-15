Foreign investors pour ₹19,675 crore into Indian equities Business Feb 15, 2026

Foreign investors are back in a big way, putting ₹19,675 crore into Indian equities just in the first two weeks of February.

That's a sharp turnaround after months of heavy selling in November, December and January.

The rupee has inched higher amid optimism over a US-India trade framework and the return of overseas investors, and India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $723.8 billion as of January 30.