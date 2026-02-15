Foreign investors pour ₹19,675 crore into Indian equities
Foreign investors are back in a big way, putting ₹19,675 crore into Indian equities just in the first two weeks of February.
That's a sharp turnaround after months of heavy selling in November, December and January.
The rupee has inched higher amid optimism over a US-India trade framework and the return of overseas investors, and India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $723.8 billion as of January 30.
New US-India trade deal boosts foreign investment
This fresh wave of investment is mostly thanks to the new US-India trade deal and a reset in how India's markets are valued compared to other emerging economies.
Even after a rough day for tech stocks, foreign investors stayed net buyers most days—showing renewed global confidence in India.
Inflows to support India's economy and currency
With global uncertainty still swirling, these inflows are expected to keep supporting India's economy and currency.
The positive mood from recent trade deals and better market sentiment could mean more stability ahead for investors.