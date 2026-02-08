Foreign investors put ₹8,129 crore into Indian stocks this month
Foreign investors are back in the game, putting ₹8,129 crore into Indian stocks just in the first week of February 2026.
This is a sharp turnaround after heavy outflows last year—₹1.66 lakh crore ($18.9 billion) left the market in 2025 alone.
Analysts say renewed FPI buying could support market sentiment
Analysts say renewed FPI buying could support market sentiment and help stocks—something everyone could use after such a tough year for markets.
What has changed? A few big things
A few big things: progress on the India-US trade deal has eased global worries, the rupee is looking steadier, and new incentives from Budget FY26 are catching investors' eyes.
Plus, US interest rates have stabilized a bit, making India more attractive right now.