Fractal Analytics IPO opens to slow start: Details here

Fractal Analytics, India's AI-driven analytics company, opened on Monday, February 9, 2026 but saw a slow start—just 9% of shares were picked up on the first day. The company is aiming to raise ₹2,833.9 crore.

Subscription details Out of 1.85 crore shares offered, only 15.8 lakh got bids.

Qualified institutional buyers placed minimal bids, and anchor investors had already been allotted shares before the IPO opened, while retail and non-institutional investors also held back, subscribing to just a fraction of their quotas.

About the company Fractal is India's first pure-play AI company, helping businesses make sense of data using artificial intelligence.

The IPO includes both new shares and an offer for sale, with prices set between ₹857-900 per share (minimum investment: ₹14,400).