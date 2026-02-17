Fractal Analytics stock jumps 6% after Prabhudas Lilladhar issues 'Buy'
Fractal Analytics stock climbed nearly 6%, hitting an intraday high of ₹897.10 on Feb 17, 2026, right after Prabhudas Lilladhar gave it a 'Buy' call with a target of ₹1,260—hinting at a possible 40% upside from its IPO price of ₹900.
Fractal's IPO raised ₹2,834 crore
The company's IPO raised ₹2,834 crore (₹1,024 crore fresh issue + ₹1,810 crore OFS), priced at approximately a 3% discount to its IPO price of ₹900.
Shares opened for bidding from February 9-11 and hit the market on February 16.
Company overview
Fractal Analytics builds AI and data solutions for global businesses.
How will Fractal use the IPO proceeds?
Funds will go toward paying off debt, buying laptops (yep!), expanding offices, boosting R&D/marketing efforts, and fueling future growth plans.