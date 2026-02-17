Fractal Analytics stock jumps 6% after Prabhudas Lilladhar issues 'Buy' Business Feb 17, 2026

Fractal Analytics stock climbed nearly 6%, hitting an intraday high of ₹897.10 on Feb 17, 2026, right after Prabhudas Lilladhar gave it a 'Buy' call with a target of ₹1,260—hinting at a possible 40% upside from its IPO price of ₹900.