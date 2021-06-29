Fuel prices jump once again. Check rates in your city

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 12:51 pm

Fuel prices across India jumped once again today. Check the rates in your city here.

Fuel prices across India were hiked once again on Tuesday, after remaining stable the previous day. Prices have now touched fresh records - In the national capital Delhi, petrol price rose by 35 paise per liter while diesel rate surged by 28 paise. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol price is nearing the Rs. 100-mark, touching Rs. 99.80 today. Check fuel rates in your city here.

Details

City-wise rates of petrol and diesel

Today's hike reportedly marks the 16th price rise in fuel rates in June alone. Prices in New Delhi: Petrol (Rs. 98.81 per liter), Diesel (Rs. 89.18). Prices in Mumbai: Petrol (Rs. 104.90), Diesel (Rs. 96.72). Prices in Chennai: Petrol (Rs. 99.80), Diesel (Rs. 93.72). Prices in Kolkata: Petrol (Rs. 98.64), Diesel (Rs. 92.03). Prices in Bengaluru: Petrol (Rs. 102.11), Diesel (Rs. 94.54).

Details

Petrol prices cross Rs. 100 in several states, UTs

Prices of petrol have crossed the Rs. 100-mark in several states and union territories. They include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Kerala. Fuel prices are the highest in the country in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, where petrol is being sold at Rs. 110.04 and diesel at Rs. 102.42.

Context

Fuel prices on the rise since early May

Fuel prices have been spiralling across the country since May 4 as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) resumed price revisions after an 18-day hiatus in view of the Assembly elections in several states. The rise in fuel prices comes even as crude oil rates remain low in the international market. In fact, crude oil prices slipped for a second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Information

In India, fuel rates vary from state to state

In India, auto fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the local taxes such as Value-Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges. That apart, the central government charges an excise duty on fuel. Rajasthan notably levies the highest VAT in India, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Revisions in domestic fuel rates come into effect from 6 am daily.