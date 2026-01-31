GAIL's Q3 profit plummets 58%: What's the reason
GAIL (India) Limited just posted a 57.6% decline in standalone net profit for the third quarter, landing at ₹1,729.13 crore compared to last year's ₹4,084.24 crore (corresponding quarter of the previous year).
Revenue was ₹34,076 crore.
Even with this dip, GAIL announced a 50% interim dividend of ₹5 per share, with record date Thursday, 05 February 2026.
Adjusting for 1-time income boost last year
If you set aside last year's one-time income boost (figure not specified in the source), GAIL's profit actually grew by 12.3% year-on-year—and consolidated profit nudged up by 5.1%.
Still, their net profit margin shrank from over 11% to just under 5%, hinting at some tough operating conditions.
Looking at the 1st 9 months of FY26
The source does not provide first-nine-month figures for FY26, so the previously stated "nearly 39%" drop is unsupported.
GAIL also continued investing in projects—so while profits took a hit short-term, they're still investing big in future growth.