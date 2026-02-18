Galgotias University booted from summit for lying about robodog's origin
Business
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Galgotias University landed in hot water after showcasing a Chinese-made robodog, the Unitree Go2, as their own creation called "Orion."
People quickly recognized the model and called out the university online for misleading claims.
Ministry reacts, asks university to leave summit
The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT responded fast, asking Galgotias to leave the summit.
The university admitted they bought the robodog instead of building it themselves.
The incident has sparked debate about India's credibility in AI, with critics saying it hurts the country's reputation and self-reliance goals.