Ganga Expressway launch cuts Uttar Pradesh travel and logistics costs
The Ganga Expressway, launched in April 29, 2026, is a game-changer for Uttar Pradesh.
Stretching 594km from Meerut to Prayagraj through 12 districts, it's slashed travel time between the two cities from up to 12 hours down to just five to eight hours.
The expressway is expected to save a massive ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 crore every year in logistics costs, money that can be used for other big ideas.
Ganga Expressway draws nearly ₹46,660cr proposals
This six-lane (expandable to eight lanes) highway is already drawing nearly ₹46,660 crore in investment proposals, across manufacturing, textiles, and electronics.
There are plans for new industrial zones and parks focused on IT and pharma too.
By connecting western and eastern Uttar Pradesh more smoothly (and even linking up with Uttarakhand soon), the expressway makes moving goods way easier and helps push Uttar Pradesh toward its $1 trillion economy goal.