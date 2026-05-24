Ganga Expressway launch cuts Uttar Pradesh travel and logistics costs Business May 24, 2026

The Ganga Expressway, launched in April 29, 2026, is a game-changer for Uttar Pradesh.

Stretching 594km from Meerut to Prayagraj through 12 districts, it's slashed travel time between the two cities from up to 12 hours down to just five to eight hours.

The expressway is expected to save a massive ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 crore every year in logistics costs, money that can be used for other big ideas.