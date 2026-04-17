Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest person

Adani gains $8.1B Ambani loses $16.9B

Adani's rise comes from an $8.1 billion boost this year as his company's shares soared, while Ambani actually lost $16.9 billion due to Reliance Industries's stock slipping.

Even though Reliance Industries shares ended the day largely flat, it wasn't enough to keep up with Adani's momentum.

This shuffle highlights how quickly fortunes can change when markets move, even for the world's wealthiest people.