Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest person
Business
Big shift at the top: Gautam Adani has just edged past Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person.
Thanks to a strong year for Adani Group stocks, his net worth has jumped to $92.6 billion, putting him 19th worldwide.
Ambani, who held the top spot in Asia until now, is just behind at $90.8 billion.
Adani gains $8.1B Ambani loses $16.9B
Adani's rise comes from an $8.1 billion boost this year as his company's shares soared, while Ambani actually lost $16.9 billion due to Reliance Industries's stock slipping.
Even though Reliance Industries shares ended the day largely flat, it wasn't enough to keep up with Adani's momentum.
This shuffle highlights how quickly fortunes can change when markets move, even for the world's wealthiest people.