Gillette India reports big Q3 profit jump—here's what's up
Gillette India just posted a 37% leap in profit for the third quarter, hitting ₹172.46 crore compared to the same period in 2024 (₹125.97 crore).
What fueled this? A solid 15% boost in revenue (now at ₹790 crore), thanks to more people buying and a smarter product mix.
How the business is performing
EBITDA—a key measure of company health—climbed 36% to ₹248.2 crore, with margins improving to 31.4%.
Most of the money came from grooming products (₹647.1 crore), with oral care adding ₹142.9 crore.
Shareholders get a sweet bonus
If you own shares, good news: Gillette India is handing out an interim dividend of ₹180 per share this year, including a special bonus of ₹60 per share.
Mark your calendar—the record date is February 4, and payouts happen by February 26.
Over nine months, profits are also up by 23%, showing steady growth all around.