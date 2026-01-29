Gillette India reports big Q3 profit jump—here's what's up

EBITDA—a key measure of company health—climbed 36% to ₹248.2 crore, with margins improving to 31.4%. Most of the money came from grooming products (₹647.1 crore), with oral care adding ₹142.9 crore.

Shareholders get a sweet bonus

If you own shares, good news: Gillette India is handing out an interim dividend of ₹180 per share this year, including a special bonus of ₹60 per share.

Mark your calendar—the record date is February 4, and payouts happen by February 26.

Over nine months, profits are also up by 23%, showing steady growth all around.