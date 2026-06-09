Global AI boom draws investors away from India stock market
Business
India's stock market is falling behind as global investors chase big AI-fueled gains in places like the US South Korea, and Taiwan.
Conrad Saldanha from Neuberger Berman explains that hardware and infrastructure companies abroad are booming thanks to AI, which means less attention (and money) coming into India right now.
India power and specialty pharma benefit
Even with foreign investors pulling out of Indian large-cap stocks, Saldanha points out some bright spots:
India's power sector is quietly benefiting from the global AI build-out, and specialty pharma companies like Anthem Biosciences are making waves with innovative products in high demand worldwide.
So while the spotlight is on global AI giants, there are still cool opportunities brewing at home.