Global AI Summit in India: What to expect

Expect a packed schedule: over 700 sessions and over 200,000 participants have already registered from industry, academia, civil society, and grassroots groups. The focus is on responsible AI—covering AI for good in healthcare, education, energy, agriculture, and gender empowerment. On February 17, India will release an "AI Compendium" highlighting real-world uses of AI.

India's vision for tech leadership in the Global South

This summit isn't just talk—it's about making AI fairer and more accessible for everyone.

It ties into India's push to lead in tech for the Global South through national initiatives such as Yuva AI for All and efforts to democratize AI.

If you care about how tech shapes our future (and who gets a say), this is one event to watch.