Global imports hit record high as trade barriers grow, says WTO

More tariffs, but some relief too

Protectionism is definitely on the rise: nearly 20% of global imports are now affected by tariffs and other such measures introduced since 2009, up from just over 12% last year.

The US especially ramped things up, doubling tariffs on India to 50% after energy deals with Russia.

Still, there's some good news—countries also put in place hundreds of measures to help trade flow better, with trade growth especially strong in AI tech and developing economies.

The WTO expects global trade to grow modestly next year despite all the ups and downs.