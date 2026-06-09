Gold and silver rebound as US dollar weakens, oil falls

US jobs spur December rate bets

The US Dollar Index slipped to 99 and Brent crude fell to $93 a barrel after Iran paused military operations following President Trump's appeal, helping ease global tensions.

In India, gold futures rose ₹667 to ₹155,451 per 10gm, and silver gained ₹2,532 to ₹248,921 on MCX.

Meanwhile, strong US jobs data have traders betting on a possible Fed rate hike in December; everyone is now watching upcoming inflation numbers for more clues.