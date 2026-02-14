Gold bounces back on hopes of US Fed rate cuts
Business
Gold just bounced back above $5,031.52 an ounce after some positive US inflation news and talk of possible Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Earlier this year, gold hit a record high but then dropped off—now, hopes for lower rates are making it popular with investors again.
Other metals like silver, platinum, and palladium are also rising
It's not just gold on the rise—silver jumped 2.5% to $77.16 an ounce, and platinum and palladium are up too.
With US bond yields down and Chinese markets closed for Lunar New Year, investors are shifting toward safe-haven metals as they look for stability in a pretty unpredictable market.