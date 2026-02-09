Gold crosses $5,000 mark for 1st time

If you're into investing or just curious about the economy, these price moves signal that people are looking for safer bets like gold and silver when things feel uncertain. Rate cuts could make non-yielding metals even more attractive, and investors are paying attention to these shifts.

What's driving the prices?

It's a mix of things: hints from a Fed official about more rate cuts to help the job market, geopolitical developments, and the dollar dropping to its lowest since early February—making metals cheaper worldwide.

Even platinum and palladium got a boost amid indirect talks between Washington and Tehran.

All eyes now turn to Wednesday's delayed US jobs report for more clues on what comes next.