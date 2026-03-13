Gold hits $5,112 per ounce as oil crosses $100 mark

Gold could reach $6,200 to $6,300 over the coming months/years

When global events get shaky, like now with threats of the Strait of Hormuz closing and inflation worries, investors flock to gold.

Big banks like JPMorgan and UBS now predict gold could hit $6,200 to $6,300 over the coming months/years.

If you're curious about investing or just tracking how world news affects your wallet, these moves are worth watching.

Even silver and platinum are riding the wave upward too.