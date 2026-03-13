Gold hits $5,112 per ounce as oil crosses $100 mark
Business
Gold climbed to $5,112 per ounce this Friday.
The main drivers? A weaker US dollar, lower Treasury yields, and oil prices shooting past $100 a barrel as Middle East tensions heat up.
With all this uncertainty, gold is getting extra attention as a safe place to park money.
Gold could reach $6,200 to $6,300 over the coming months/years
When global events get shaky, like now with threats of the Strait of Hormuz closing and inflation worries, investors flock to gold.
Big banks like JPMorgan and UBS now predict gold could hit $6,200 to $6,300 over the coming months/years.
If you're curious about investing or just tracking how world news affects your wallet, these moves are worth watching.
Even silver and platinum are riding the wave upward too.