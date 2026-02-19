Gold prices rise amid US-Iran tensions, MCX lifts margin requirement Business Feb 19, 2026

Gold prices inched higher on Thursday, amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

On India's MCX, gold futures for April delivery climbed to ₹1,56,190 per 10gm. Globally, prices nudged higher too.

In a move that could make gold trading a bit easier for investors, MCX announced the withdrawal of its extra 3% margin requirement that was put in place during recent market swings.