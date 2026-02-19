Gold prices rise amid US-Iran tensions, MCX lifts margin requirement
Gold prices inched higher on Thursday, amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.
On India's MCX, gold futures for April delivery climbed to ₹1,56,190 per 10gm. Globally, prices nudged higher too.
In a move that could make gold trading a bit easier for investors, MCX announced the withdrawal of its extra 3% margin requirement that was put in place during recent market swings.
What do we know about the US-Iran situation?
Geopolitical stress is being cited here—after reports of a possible US strike, Poland urged its citizens to leave Iran ASAP.
Meanwhile, satellite images show Iran beefing up military sites after a 2024 bombing that was reportedly carried out by Israel.
All this uncertainty has coincided with higher gold prices in India and worldwide.