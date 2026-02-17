Gold prices surge to ₹157,890 per 10gm

If you're watching your money or thinking about investing, gold's big jump signals that people are looking for safe options when things feel uncertain. With weaker US inflation numbers, many now expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates in 2026, which usually makes gold more appealing.

What to expect in the future?

Lower US inflation has brought down Treasury yields, so non-yielding assets like gold are getting more attention.

Add in ongoing geopolitical worries and a wave of buying from places like China, and you've got a recipe for rising prices.

Some analysts predict further gains by the end of 2026.