Gold rally prompts strategist to advise profit-taking
After gold's recent sharp rally, Raymond James strategist Matt Orton has decided it's time to take some profits.
He thinks worries about AI shaking up markets are overdone and actually sees this as a chance to look at Indian IT stocks, which could benefit from the AI buzz.
Orton recommends a small gold allocation for protection
Orton suggests keeping just a small slice (1.5%-2%) of your portfolio in gold for protection against global risks and currency swings.
He's also optimistic about Indian IT companies, saying their growing use of AI could boost their value, especially while prices are down.
Gold's recent rally and IT stock potential
Gold usually cools off around the Chinese Lunar New Year, so Orton recently took some tactical profits.
Still, with central banks buying up gold, prices have long-term support.
Orton expects some market turbulence ahead but sees it as a good entry point for strong Indian IT firms.