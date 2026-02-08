Gold, silver bounce back after last week's massive crash
Gold and silver prices just made a strong comeback after last week's massive crash.
Gold futures on MCX climbed over 2% to ₹1,55,374 per 10gm, while silver jumped nearly 3% to ₹2,50,300 per kg.
Spot prices also surged globally—even after silver was on track for a weekly decline of more than 8.7%.
What's driving the rebound?
If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, this rebound matters.
The turnaround is thanks to a weaker US dollar and hopes for a Fed rate cut as inflation cools off.
Plus, global tensions and more people buying physical gold and silver are boosting demand.
With prices still lower than recent highs but bouncing back fast, it could be an interesting moment for anyone looking at precious metals during all this market drama.
Factors behind the scene
A softer dollar makes gold and silver more appealing worldwide.
Investors are also reacting to hints of lower US interest rates ahead and covering earlier bets against these metals.
Ongoing geopolitical issues and renewed physical buying—especially after wild price swings—are helping steady the market right now.