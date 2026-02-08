Gold, silver bounce back after last week's massive crash

What's driving the rebound?

If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, this rebound matters.

The turnaround is thanks to a weaker US dollar and hopes for a Fed rate cut as inflation cools off.

Plus, global tensions and more people buying physical gold and silver are boosting demand.

With prices still lower than recent highs but bouncing back fast, it could be an interesting moment for anyone looking at precious metals during all this market drama.